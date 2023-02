Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Epstein Becker & Green on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against SS&C Technologies to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Byrnes O'Hern & Heugle on behalf of Patrick Finn, contends that SS&C refused to pay the plaintiff is severance package. The case is 2:23-cv-00934, Finn v. SS&C Technologies, Inc.

Fintech

February 17, 2023, 12:08 PM