Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group and other defendants to Maine District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid bonuses, was filed by the Law Office of Sally A. Morris on behalf of Kathleen Finn. The case is 2:22-cv-00334, Finn v. Cup 4 Cup LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 28, 2022, 7:07 PM