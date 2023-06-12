Who Got The Work

M. Kimberly Hodges of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for supermarket chain Fresh Market in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was brought pro se on April 28 in Arkansas Eastern District Court by a former employee who claims that he was not properly compensated after receiving a promotion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr., is 4:23-cv-00395, Finley v. Fresh Market.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 12, 2023, 6:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Calvin D Finley, III

Calvin Dewayne Finley, III

defendants

Fresh Market

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination