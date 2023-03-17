New Suit - Employment

The City of Montgomery, Alabama, and Mayor Steven L. Reed were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in Alabama Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Haynes & Haynes and attorney Heather Leonard on behalf of Ernest N. Finley Jr., who served as Montgomery’s chief of police between 2015 and 2021. Finley, who is Black, alleges that in retaliation for his actions to discipline Black police officers and promote a white officer, Mayor Reed encouraged officers to file false complaints that resulted in Finley’s termination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00146, Finley v. City of Montgomery et al.

Government

March 17, 2023, 10:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Ernest N. Finley, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Haynes and Boone

Heather Leonard, PC

defendants

City of Montgomery

Steven L. Reed

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination