New Suit - Employment

Haynes and Boone filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Friday in Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of the city of Montgomery, Alabama's former chief of police and its deputy chief of operations, accuses the the mayor of Montgomery, Steven L. Reed, and other police officers and officials of subjecting the plaintiffs to disparate treatment based on race and in retaliation for enforcing disciplinary procedures within the police department. According to the suit, the plaintiffs, who are both veteran police officers, investigated 12 Montgomery police officers for ethic violations, which resulted in disciplinary actions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00464, Finley et al v. Reed et al.

Government

August 07, 2023, 7:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Ernest N. Finley, Jr.

Jennifer M. Reaves

Plaintiffs

Haynes and Boone

defendants

Alabama Ethics Commission

Beverlye Brady

Byron Butler

City of Montgomery

Cynthia Raulston

Edward F. Crowell

John Plunk

Lyn Stuart

Stanton H McDonald

Steven L. Reed

Thomas Albritton

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination