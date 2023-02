New Suit - Contract

PNC Financial Services was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The court action, concerning a dispute over access to funds, was brought by attorneys Jonathan Lee Borsuk and Marc C. Rosenberg on behalf of Finland Financial. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00342, Finland Financial, Inc. v. PNC Bank, National Association et al.