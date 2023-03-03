Who Got The Work

Lauren Cassady Andrews and Gary A. Orseck of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel have entered appearances for Dr. Kfir Ben-David in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Jan. 17 in Florida Southern District Court by Nason Yeager Gerson Harris & Fumero on behalf of Dr. Paige Finkelstein. Co-defendant Mount Sinai is represented by Lash & Goldberg. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman, is 1:23-cv-20188, Finkelstein, M.D. v. Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida et al.

Health Care

March 03, 2023, 10:37 AM