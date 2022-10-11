New Suit - Securities

Resolute Forest Products, a maker of paper, pulp and wood products, and its board of directors were hit with a stockholder lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Domtar Corporation and Paper Excellence B.V. for $2.7 billion. The suit, filed by Long Law, contends that the defendants' proxy statement contained materially incomplete and misleading statements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01338, Finger v. Resolute Forest Products Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 11, 2022, 5:08 PM