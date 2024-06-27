Who Got The Work

Walmart has retained attorney Kelly Ann Williams of Houston Harbaugh P.C. to defend a pending trademark infringement lawsuit in connection with the sale of bed frames. The suit, filed May 17 in New Jersey District Court by filed by Gertner Mandel LLC on behalf of Finger Lakes Intellectual Property, asserts that the defendant is using a confusingly similar mark to the plaintiff's 'Knickerbocker' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals, is 2:24-cv-06259, Finger Lakes Intellectual Property LLC v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 27, 2024, 9:52 AM

