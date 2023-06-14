Removed To Federal Court

Defense attorneys at Marshall, Dennehey, Warner, Coleman & Goggin removed a product liability lawsuit against Trek Bicycle Corp., Beacon Cycling and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, for bodily injury claims caused by an alleged defective braking system on an electric bike, was filed by Post & Schell on behalf of Michell S. Fineman MD and Lucy Q. Fineman. The case is 2:23-cv-02272, Fineman MD v. Trek Bicycle Corporation Ltd.

Transportation & Logistics

June 14, 2023

Plaintiffs

Lucy Q. Fineman, h/w

Mitchell S. Fineman, M.D.

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

defendants

ABC Corporation

Beacon Stores, Inc. (D/B/A Beacon Cycling And/OR Beacon Cycling & Fitness)

Def, LLC

Electra Bicycle Company, Inc.

Heng Ying Machinery Co., Ltd.

Jane Doe(S)

John Doe(S)

Mitchell Rovins, (D/B/A Beacon Stores, Inc., D/B/A Beacon Cycling And/OR Beacon Cycling & Fitness

Sram, LLC

Susanna Rovins, D/B/A Beacon Stores, Inc., D/B/A Beacon Cycling And/OR Beacon Cycling & Fitness

Trek Bicycle Corporation, Ltd.

Trek Retail Corporation (d/b/a Trek Bicycle Philadelphia Manayunk)

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims