Removed To Federal Court
Defense attorneys at Marshall, Dennehey, Warner, Coleman & Goggin removed a product liability lawsuit against Trek Bicycle Corp., Beacon Cycling and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, for bodily injury claims caused by an alleged defective braking system on an electric bike, was filed by Post & Schell on behalf of Michell S. Fineman MD and Lucy Q. Fineman. The case is 2:23-cv-02272, Fineman MD v. Trek Bicycle Corporation Ltd.
Transportation & Logistics
June 14, 2023, 2:17 PM
Plaintiffs
- Lucy Q. Fineman, h/w
- Mitchell S. Fineman, M.D.
- Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin
defendants
- ABC Corporation
- Beacon Stores, Inc. (D/B/A Beacon Cycling And/OR Beacon Cycling & Fitness)
- Def, LLC
- Electra Bicycle Company, Inc.
- Heng Ying Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Jane Doe(S)
- John Doe(S)
- Mitchell Rovins, (D/B/A Beacon Stores, Inc., D/B/A Beacon Cycling And/OR Beacon Cycling & Fitness
- Sram, LLC
- Susanna Rovins, D/B/A Beacon Stores, Inc., D/B/A Beacon Cycling And/OR Beacon Cycling & Fitness
- Trek Bicycle Corporation, Ltd.
- Trek Retail Corporation (d/b/a Trek Bicycle Philadelphia Manayunk)
nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims