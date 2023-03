New Suit

Fine Arts Management d/b/a Prytania Theatre filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Arch Insurance on Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Flanagan Partners. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00807, Fine Arts Management LLC v. Arch Insurance Co.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 5:06 PM