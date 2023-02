New Suit - Employment

The City of New York, the NYC Health and Hospital Corp., and Henry J. Carter Specialty Hospital and Nursing Home were sued by a former employee on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Phillips & Associates, pursues claims for sexual harassment, retaliation and wrongful termination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00946, Findley v. City of New York et al.

Health Care

February 04, 2023, 11:53 AM