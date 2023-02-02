New Suit

Keri Findley, a former partner at Third Point Reinsurance and member of GloriFi's board of directors, filed a defamation lawsuit against former Third Point CEO James Robert Bredahl on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Clare Locke and Wallison & Wallison, alleges that Bredahl falsely accused Findley of accounting fraud during dinner with GloriFi's head of insurance, causing Findley to loser her position as a board director. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00884, Findley v. Bredahl.

Insurance

February 02, 2023, 7:55 PM