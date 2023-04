News From Law.com

A federal appeals court took the unusual step of reassigning a case after a U.S. District Court judge from New Jersey disregarded the panel's sentencing instructions three times in a high-profile Picatinny Arsenal child abuse case. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit vacated sentences that Senior U.S. District Judge Katharine Hayden issued to Carolyn and John Jackson, based on a finding that she repeatedly disregarded instructions.

