Plaintiff Westmont Living alleges that the defendant's use of the name "The Westmont at Short Pump" constitutes trademark infringement. But the defendants, represented by Joshua F.P. Long and Charles Dickenson, both of Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black, relied on what is known as the Dawn Donut rule to argue that geographic separation between the parties' territories precludes a finding of consumer confusion, to which District Judge Roderick C. Young agreed.

November 09, 2023, 3:49 PM

