Speculation is swirling over who may be picked as the special master to review confidential records seized from Donald Trump's estate. Legal experts say the potential pool of candidates is small, noting the person would have to be able to hold or qualify for a security clearance. The U.S. Department of Justice would also likely want a suitable candidate to insulate it from claims the investigation is politically biased.

Government

September 07, 2022, 7:39 PM