New Suit - Trade Secrets

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of apartment application service Findigs Inc. The suit targets former Findigs employee Henson Orser and Two Dots Inc. for allegedly misappropriating customer and vendor lists, data concerning software development and other proprietary information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07404, Findigs, Inc. v. Orser et al.

Real Estate

August 30, 2022, 8:02 PM