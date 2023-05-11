Who Got The Work

Brendan Hughes and Brian Focarino of Cooley have entered appearances for Origin BV in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed March 27 in California Northern District Court by Gamma Law and KB Ash Law Group on behalf of e-commerce travel and reservation planning platform Find the Origin Inc., accuses the defendant of using the 'Origin' mark to promote its travel and adventure planning platform. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:23-cv-01424, Find the Origin, Inc. v. Origin BV.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 11, 2023, 5:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Find the Origin, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Gamma Law, P.C.

Kb Ash Law Group P.C.

defendants

Origin BV

defendant counsels

Cooley

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims