Who Got The Work

Brian J. Focarino of Cooley has entered an appearance for Origin BV, a travel planning platform, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed March 27 in California Northern District Court by Gamma Law on behalf of Find the Origin Inc., accuses the defendant of using the plaintiff's 'Origin' mark to advertise its travel reservation platform. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph C. Spero, is 3:23-cv-01424, Find the Origin, Inc. v. Origin BV.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 20, 2023, 10:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Find the Origin, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Gamma Law, P.C.

Kb Ash Law Group P.C.

defendants

Origin BV

defendant counsels

Cooley

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims