Brian J. Focarino of Cooley has entered an appearance for Origin BV, a travel planning platform, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed March 27 in California Northern District Court by Gamma Law on behalf of Find the Origin Inc., accuses the defendant of using the plaintiff's 'Origin' mark to advertise its travel reservation platform. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph C. Spero, is 3:23-cv-01424, Find the Origin, Inc. v. Origin BV.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
April 20, 2023, 10:23 AM