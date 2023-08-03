Equitable Holdings, a holding company that provides annuity, life insurance and employee benefit products, was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint, which contends the defendant wrongfully denied a claim under a life insurance policy, was filed by Cockerill, Craig & Moore on behalf of David Finch. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04158, Finch v. Equitable Holdings, Inc.
Banking & Financial Services
August 03, 2023, 4:17 PM