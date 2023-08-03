New Suit - ERISA

Equitable Holdings, a holding company that provides annuity, life insurance and employee benefit products, was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint, which contends the defendant wrongfully denied a claim under a life insurance policy, was filed by Cockerill, Craig & Moore on behalf of David Finch. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04158, Finch v. Equitable Holdings, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

August 03, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

David R Finch

Plaintiffs

Cockerill, Craig & Moore, LLC

defendants

Equitable Holdings, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute