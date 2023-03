Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a lawsuit against the California Department of Insurance and Symetra Life Insurance to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Pillsbury & Coleman on behalf of a member of the California Dental Hygienists' Association who challenges the denial of long-term disability coverage. The case is 3:23-cv-01205, Finau v. Symetra Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

March 16, 2023, 8:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Sabrine Finau

defendants

Ricardo Lara

Symetra Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute