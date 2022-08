New Suit

Nationwide and AMCO Insurance were hit with a coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Ford Walker Haggerty & Behar on behalf of Financial Pacific Insurance, brings subrogation claims based on an underlying lawsuit for personal injuries stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-04606, Financial Pacific Insurance Co. v. AMCO Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 5:49 PM