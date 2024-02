News From Law.com

The toughest antitrust enforcement climate in decades is contributing to decisions by three financial giants to pull out of the Climate Action 100+ initiative. BlackRock, JPMorgan Asset Management an State Street Global Advisors last week bid adieu to the 700-member decarbonization initiative at a pivotal timeā€”as it moves from encouraging companies to disclose net zero plans to pressuring them to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

February 20, 2024, 4:43 PM

