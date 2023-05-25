Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Estate of Georgia Towers, by its Executor Edwin L. Towers and Edwin Towers to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Shook, Hardy & Bacon on behalf of Financial Credit Investment II Trust E, seeks to declare that the Estate does not have standing to claim death benefits under applicable Missouri or California laws due to the previous procurement and sale of a life insurance policy. The case is 4:23-cv-00355, Financial Credit Investment II Trust E v. Estate of Georgia Towers, by its Executor Edwin L. Towers et al.

Insurance

May 25, 2023, 7:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Financial Credit Investment II Trust E

defendants

Edwin Towers

Estate of Georgia Towers, by its Executor Edwin L. Towers

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute