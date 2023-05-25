Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Estate of Georgia Towers, by its Executor Edwin L. Towers and Edwin Towers to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Shook, Hardy & Bacon on behalf of Financial Credit Investment II Trust E, seeks to declare that the Estate does not have standing to claim death benefits under applicable Missouri or California laws due to the previous procurement and sale of a life insurance policy. The case is 4:23-cv-00355, Financial Credit Investment II Trust E v. Estate of Georgia Towers, by its Executor Edwin L. Towers et al.
Insurance
May 25, 2023, 7:16 AM