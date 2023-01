News From Law.com International

Abreu Advogados has brought in a veteran from Uría Menéndez's Portuguese operation, Proença de Carvalho, to join its finance practice. For the past 18 years, Pedro Ferreira Malaquias was a partner at Uría Menéndez-Proença de Carvalho since it merged with local firm Proença de Carvalho & Associados in 2010. He was head of the firm's finance and banking and insurance areas.

Europe

January 31, 2023, 9:43 AM