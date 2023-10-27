Final Chapter of Story Nightclub Likely Comes to Close After...

News From Law.com

The final chapter of a dispute between Story Nightclub and the City of Miami Beach might have come to a close, following a state appellate court ruling affirmed the denial of a preliminary injunction to prevent an ordinance related to alcohol sales hours from taking effect. Edward G. Guedes, a partner at Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman in Miami is among the attorneys who represented the appellee, the City, against the appellant, Amnesia International LLC, or Story Nightclub.

