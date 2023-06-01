New Suit - Patent

CommScope Holding and CommScope Technologies LLC were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court action, brought by Womble Bond Dickinson on behalf of Fimo USA Inc. and Fi.Mo.Tec. S.p.A., asserts a single patent related to the usage of a telecommunications support collar. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02416, Fi.Mo.Tec. S.p.A. et al v. CommScope Technologies, LLC et al.

Telecommunications

June 01, 2023, 7:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Fi.Mo.Tec. S.p.A.

Fimo U.S.A., Inc.

Balch & Bingham

Womble Bond Dickinson

defendants

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

CommScope Inc.

CommScope Technologies, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims