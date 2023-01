News From Law.com

Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis must pay $10 million to a woman who accused him of rape, under a final judgement entered in the civil case. The order, signed by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Sabrina Kraus, entered judgment in favor of Haleigh Breest and against Haggis. A jury awarded Breest, a publicist, $7.5 million in compensatory damages and $2.5 million in punitive damages in November following a trial.

January 05, 2023, 12:28 PM