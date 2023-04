Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Alverson Taylor & Sanders on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Pacific West Injury Law on behalf of Jacqueline Fillis-Longwill, who contends that she was injured by a Walmart employee. The case is 2:23-cv-00623, Fillis-Longwill v. Walmart Associates, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 21, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Jacqueline Fillis-Longwill

Plaintiffs

Pacific West Injury Law

Howard & Howard

defendants

Walmart Associates, Inc.

defendant counsels

Alverson Taylor & Sanders

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims