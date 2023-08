New Suit - Personal Injury

Target was slapped with a slip-and-fall lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Rubenstein Law on behalf of Maria Huenu Filippi. Target is represented by Clarke Silverglate PA. The case is 1:23-cv-22849, Filippi v. Target Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 01, 2023, 5:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Maria Huenu Filippi

Plaintiffs

Rubenstein Law PA

defendants

Target Corporation

defendant counsels

Clarke Silverglate P.A.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims