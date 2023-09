Who Got The Work

Ryan John O'Neil and Andrew Notaristefano of Campbell Conroy & O'Neil and Erin P. Loucks of Shook, Hardy & Bacon have entered appearances for Amazon.com and EzriCare LLC, respectively, in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Kline & Specter on behalf of Donna Fike, arises from a January recall of EzriCare artificial tears eye drops, which caused a pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria outbreak. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr., is 5:23-cv-02981, Fike v. Global Pharma Healthcare Private, Ltd et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 18, 2023, 9:11 AM

Donna Fike

Kline & Specter

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Aru Pharma, Inc.

Ezricare, LLC

Ezrirx, LLC

Global Pharma Healthcare Private, Ltd

Campbell Conroy & O'Neil P.C.

Campbell Conroy & O'Neil

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims