Amazon.com and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Kline & Specter on behalf of Donna Fike, arises from a January recall of EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops, which caused a pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria outbreak. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-02981, Fike v. Global Pharma Healthcare Private, Ltd et al.

August 03, 2023, 6:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Donna Fike

Kline & Specter

defendants

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Aru Pharma, Inc.

Ezricare, LLC

Ezrirx, LLC

Global Pharma Healthcare Private, Ltd

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims