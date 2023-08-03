Amazon.com, Ezricare LLC and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court arising from allegedly defective EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops. The court case, brought by Kline & Specter on behalf of Donna Fike, contends that the plaintiff was injured as a result of using eye drops contaminated with pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02981, Fike v. Global Pharma Healthcare Private, Ltd et al.
Internet & Social Media
August 03, 2023, 4:21 PM