New Suit - Product Liability

Amazon.com, Ezricare LLC and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court arising from allegedly defective EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops. The court case, brought by Kline & Specter on behalf of Donna Fike, contends that the plaintiff was injured as a result of using eye drops contaminated with pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02981, Fike v. Global Pharma Healthcare Private, Ltd et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 03, 2023, 4:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Donna Fike

Plaintiffs

Kline & Specter

defendants

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Aru Pharma, Inc.

Ezricare, LLC

Global Pharma Healthcare Private, Ltd

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims