Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at White & Williams on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Streamline System Designs to New York Southern District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a purchase agreement for future receivables, was filed by the Law Offices of Isaac H. Greenfield on behalf of Fiji Funding. The case is 1:22-cv-07512, Fiji Funding v. Streamline System Designs Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 02, 2022, 5:58 PM