Who Got The Work

USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, has turned to attorneys Stephen Miles, H. Minor Pipes III and Sara Lynn Braslow from Pipes Miles Beckman as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed May 12 in Louisiana Middle District Court by Huber Thomas LLP and the Houghtaling Law Firm on behalf of Robin M. Figueroa. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson, is 3:23-cv-00366, Figueroa v. USAA General Indemnity Company.

Insurance

June 26, 2023, 5:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Robin M Figueroa

Plaintiffs

Huber, Thomas, LLP

Huber Thomas

Huber, Thomas & Marcelle

Houghtaling Law Firm, LLC

defendants

USAA General Indemnity Company

defendant counsels

Pipes Miles Beckman, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute