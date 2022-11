Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Ceva Logistics U.S. Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Smaili & Associates on behalf of Hazel Figueroa, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting extensions to her approved FMLA leave. The case is 5:22-cv-02051, Figueroa v. Ceva Logistics U.S., Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 18, 2022, 6:17 AM