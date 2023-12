News From Law.com

As cybercrime intensifies, it is revealing a skills shortfall among those who defend our financial infrastructure. It has become critically clear that we need to radically rethink the way we prepare our frontline defense to include more experts with both technical savvy and accounting expertise. In other words, we need an army of cyber accountants.

December 13, 2023, 10:17 AM

