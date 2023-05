News From Law.com

The ink on the deal between two Louisiana hospital systems was barely dry before the Federal Trade Commission claimed the state legislative process that allowed the merger to skirt antitrust review violated federal law. The case stems from two distinct issues: the FTC's interest in maintaining investigative power via litigation and the authority state legislatures wield when immunizing deals from federal scrutiny via the state-action doctrine.

Health Care

May 03, 2023, 3:53 PM

