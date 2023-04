New Suit - Contract

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday against Great Lakes Supply and Stephen J. Porada in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case was filed on behalf of Fifth Third Bank, which alleges that the defendant defaulted on a repayment agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02571, Fifth Third Bank, National Association v. Great Lakes Supply, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

April 25, 2023, 3:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Fifth Third Bank, National Association

Dinsmore & Shohl

defendants

Great Lakes Supply, LLC

Stephen J. Porada

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract