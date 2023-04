New Suit - Real Property

Fifth Third Bank filed a foreclosure lawsuit against Wells Fargo, Tenagne Eshetu and other defendants on Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00846, Fifth Third Bank N.A. v. Eshetu et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 21, 2023, 5:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Fifth Third Bank, National Association

Plaintiffs

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.

defendants

Minitiwab Tilahun

Tenagne Eshetu

Unknown Heirs of Tsigereda Tilahun, Deceased

Wells Fargo USA Holdings, Inc.

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property