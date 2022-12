New Suit

Fifth Third Bank filed a lawsuit Thursday in Texas Southern District Court seeking declaratory judgment to foreclose on real property. The suit, brought by Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, targets Johnie Barlow Beasley and other defendants. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00421, Fifth Third Bank, National Association v. Beasley et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 15, 2022, 3:30 PM