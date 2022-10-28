New Suit

Fifth Third Bancorp, a financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, sued Saad Alsaab and Amit K. Gupta Thursday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Stoll Keenon Ogden and Shannon, Martin, Finkelstein, Alvarado & Dunne, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing Fifth Third to loan their companies $28 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03731, Fifth Third Bank, National Association v. Alsaab et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 28, 2022, 8:33 AM