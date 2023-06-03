Fifth Third Bancorp, a financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Alif Transport Inc. and Adnan N. Mohamed in Georgia Northern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, seeking over $90,000 for the alleged nonpayment of a loan, was brought by Burr & Forman. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02455, Fifth Third Bank, National Association v. Alif Transport Incorporated.
Banking & Financial Services
June 03, 2023, 12:59 PM