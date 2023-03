New Suit - Contract

Fifth Third Bank sued Maserati and Alfa Romeo of Monmouth Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit was brought by Dinsmore & Shohl. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00160, Fifth Third Bank, N.A. v. D. Dip Automotive Group LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

March 21, 2023, 7:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Fifth Third Bank, N.A.

Dinsmore & Shohl

defendants

D. Dip Automotive Group LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract