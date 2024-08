News From Law.com

A federal appeals court axed a final rule of the U.S. Department of Labor intended to prevent employers from exploiting workers that rely on earnings from tips. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit vacated an order from a trial judge in the Western District of Texas that allowed the Labor Department to enforce its December 2021 revision of the 80/20 rule for employers taking the tip credit when calculating wages.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 26, 2024, 3:14 PM