Fifth Circuit Defends Waterway Funding Pact in Face of Big E...

An attempt by energy industry interests to re-interpret a federal shipping infrastructure law was stymied by a U.S. appeals court in favor of the nation's port authorities. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth District recently upheld a lower court ruling from the Eastern District of Texas that found a lawsuit brought by two energy companies failed to state plausible claims. In BG Gulf Coast LNG; Phillips 66 Co. v. Sabine-Neches Navigation District of Jefferson County, the appeals court in New Orleans rejected the energy companies' argument that the district could not yet charge fees to finance its share of a $1.2 billion waterway dredging project.

September 23, 2022, 2:53 PM