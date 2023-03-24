Fifth Circuit Calls Out FDA On Unlawful Vape Liquids Ban | L...

News From Law.com

Finding R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. has a credible merits case on an alleged 'de facto' ban on all e-cigarettes vaping liquids, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a stay on the Federal Drug Administration's denial of an application. "The FDA admits that it 'has yet to grant' a single application to market non-tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes," the Fifth Circuit ruling noted. "This means it has denied over 355,000 such applications, which amount to 99% of all timely-filed (applications)." The stay, based on the arbitrary and capricious standard, is in place pending review of R.J. Reynolds' petition.

