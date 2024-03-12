FIFA on Hiring Spree to Build Out Miami-Based Legal Team | L...

News From Law.com

FIFA is hiring nearly two dozen legal personnel who will work at its newly constructed suburban Miami offices, according to job listings on the FIFA careers portal. The hiring spree comes in the wake of FIFA's decision last fall to relocate more than100 people—including its entire legal department—from the organization's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, to a newly constructed 60,000-foot building in the Miami suburb of Coral Gables. Many members of the Switzerland legal team opted not to relocate.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 12, 2024, 5:35 PM

