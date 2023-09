News From Law.com

FIFA will move more than 100 people—including its entire legal department—to Coral Gables, Florida, from the organization's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. The Associated Press reported the planned move. It said FIFA staff were informed Tuesday that legal, compliance, audit and risk management personnel were relocating to the Miami suburb.

September 27, 2023, 1:54 PM

