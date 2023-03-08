New Suit - Product Liability

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was sued Wednesday in California Central District Court over an allegedly defective 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The lawsuit was brought by Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos and the Payne Mitchell Ramsey Law Group on behalf of Katie Fierro, who contends that she sustained serious injuries when the headrest deployed unexpectedly and struck her in the back of the head. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00398, Fierro v. FCA US LLC.

